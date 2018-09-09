Trágico: Muere de cáncer la Miss Universo 1995

En la tarde del sábado falleció en los Estados Unidos Chelsi Smith, quien se convirtió en Miss Universo 1995 en la cuadragésima cuarta edición del certamen realizado en el certamen realizado en el Windhoek Country Club Resort, Windhoek, Namibia.
Chelsi fue la sexta Miss USA en ganar Miss Universo y la segunda mujer de raza negra en ser coronada en el certamen.
Alicia Machado, quien recibió su corona en 1996 de manos de Chelsi lamentó su deceso:
Conmovida con la despedida de una bella #MissUniverse #QEPD 🌹 #Repost @mvlanuevaera ・・・ @mvlanuevaera lamenta el sensible fallecimiento de Chelsi Smith #MissTexasUSA1995 #MissUSA1995 y #MissUniverse1995 el día de hoy, a causa del cáncer. Paz a sus restos 🙏🏻 #rip 🕯(1973-2018) . @chelsi_smith1 #missuniverse #missuniverse1995 #missusa #missusa1995 #missuniverso #missuniverso1995 #chelsismith #misstexasusa #misstexasusa1995 #miss #universe #usa #1995 #mvlanuevaera #mvlatalent #socialmedia
Shanna Moakler, quien fuera la primera finalista de Chelsi en Miss USA 1995 y quien tuvo que asumir las responsabilidades como Miss USA al Chelsi ganar Miss Universo, hizo declaraciones emotivas en su cuenta de Instagram.
“He tenido un mal momento tratando de escribir esto. He encontrado en las noticias que mi querida amiga ha fallecido. ¡Realmente no sé cómo expresarle al mundo lo graciosa, amorosa, inteligente que era! Debido a que su luz era tan grande y brillante, ella cambió mi vida. Si no fuera por ella, su belleza y su energía, su increíble destino, ni siquiera estaría donde estoy hoy. Incluso cuando estaba enferma, era positiva y radiante, y nunca dejaba de reírse. “¡Estaba llorando y ella me estaba animando! Eso es lo que ella era”, publicó junto a imágenes juntas.
Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don't know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart… to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn't for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn't even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming… pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.
Por: Héctor Joaquín Colón, especial para Primera Hora