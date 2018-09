Estuvo al borde de la muerte por cortarse con una hoja de papel

View this post on Instagram

Surgery SUCCESSFUL✅ Thumbs up from the doctors this morning, yesterday went really well 9 surgeries complete nearly closed up all of my hand with skin grafts and stitching only a little bit more to go then home time but months and months of recovery to get my hand functional again. They also managed to save all my sleeve tattoo all lined up perfectly no skin graft needed in that area. I would like to thank once again all the nurses, doctors and the students of Gold Coast University Hospital for saving my life,arm and my tattoo, your work has been tremendous and I will be forever in debt to you all. This 26 year old has a lot more living to do and because of you all I am able to keep breathing and experiencing what earth has to offer. Also my amazing family and friends who have been through it all with me I couldn’t have done it without your strength and patience. I’m also here because of each and every single one of you. Thank you!❤️#liveyourlife #loveyourlife #thankyou