Miss Nueva York se declara feliz por haber ganado Miss America sin desfilar en bikini

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was crowned pageant champion on Sunday night after beating out 51 women in this year's historic competition — which was the first to not feature swimsuits. The classical vocalist not only impressed the Atlantic City judges with her musical chops, but her love and dedication to her craft, as well.