Smithsonian registra mejoras en contratación de latinos pero éstos son ínfimos, según informe

Latinos are the largest “minority” group in the U.S. In 2015, GDP produced by Latinos was $2.1 trillion.

Yet Latinos remain excluded from participation in American arts & cultural institutions.

Check out how the Smithsonian Institution fares in #LatinoRepresentation below! https://t.co/t7tRYZ7P4O

— Jessie Hernández (@jessiehernandz_) September 10, 2018