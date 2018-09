Kim Kardashian vuelve a paralizar Instagram con sus dulces transparencias

View this post on Instagram

🌸 Cherry Blossom Dreams 🌸 I can’t wait for you to see @kkwbeauty blushes! And the deep burgundy and plum colored shadows along with 8 pink lips & liners! All launching this Friday 9.14 at KKWBEAUTY.COM. 📷 @gregswalesart Hair- @chrisappleton1 Make up- @makeupbyariel