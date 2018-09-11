Maripily Rivera: ¿Quién es su musculoso novio?

Hace unos días, Maripily Rivera nos sorprendió mostrando, en las redes sociales, el que sería su nuevo amor… Pero, ¿quién es este musculoso caballero? ¿es o no el novio de la guapa boricua?
Estamos en condiciones de confirmar que sí, Alexis Rivera es el novio de Maripily y no es tan nuevo como imaginamos. Según lo que la propia modelo y empresaria nos confirmó, están en pareja desde marzo de este año, pero ella prefirió mantenerlo en la privacidad para poder conocerse bien y preservar el inicio de esta relación.
Alexis y Maripily tienen mucho en común: son puertorriqueños, aman hacer ejercicio, cuidan su cuerpo como si fuera un templo, les gusta compartir en la casa y son muy disciplinados.
¿A qué se dedica Alexis? Es entrenador y compite de manera profesional como físico-culturista, algo que también hace el papá de Maripily y la propia modelo y empresaria se está preparando para dentro de unos meses hacer lo mismo.
Maripily nos confesó que está muy feliz con Alexis, que es un hombre que la cuida, la estimula, un compañero que la respeta y busca su crecimiento.
Aquí te mostramos algunas fotos y videos impresionantes del novio de Maripily:
