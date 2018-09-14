La transformación “a la inversa” que revoluciona a Instagram

View this post on Instagram

That was my honeymoon. Size 4. The size I always wanted to be. I could see my collar bones, my hip bones…it was addicting. But the emptiness wasn’t just in my stomach, it was in my soul. I had given my entire life to being smaller and covering up my behaviors with more and more roles that proved I was doing just fine to the outside world. I believed I was worth more when I weighed less. And when I left the rigorous routine that got me to this point, when I started living with my husband and not by myself – when I could no longer hide that I was a slave to the scale, the gym, and my portions …I couldn’t keep up with my unhealthy behaviors. And my body couldn’t hang on. It couldn’t stay in that cookie cutter shape I so longed for it to be. And when I couldn’t keep up, and my body got bigger, my worth got smaller. You see, when you place you entire worth in something that fluctuates, then you are on a constant roller coaster – extreme highs and extreme lows all conditional upon the inevitable changes, and there’s no way to hang on to such a fleeting moment bc it would change every time you get on the scale. It’s a trap. If you’re in this trap, I see you. You’re not alone. I hope you know how much more we need of you. It’s okay to change. If you have to work that hard to put your livelihood in jeopardy – maybe you were never supposed to be that small. And anyways, the world needs more of you. Above all else, I hope you can see that when you let go of the limiting beliefs that you are only good if you are thin, you can begin to see that embracing whatever body you currently live in will bring more joy than any number on the scale. My greatest transformation is not in these pictures, but in my presence..and my ability to be present in every moment without fear of my body. It’s written all over my face. I pray you see that this peace is available for anyone willing to challenge themselves to let go of whatever is keeping you in the dark places – you were never meant to carry that burden. Just do you babes! Xoxo Allie