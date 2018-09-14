La transformación “a la inversa” que revoluciona a Instagram

Como observamos a diario, las redes sociales se llenan de imágenes de gente en situaciones de felicidad, figuras esbeltas cuyo estereotipo físico es el de la perfección (con o sin filtros).
Una mujer norteamericana reparó en esa tendencia y en la moda de publicar las fotos del “antes y después” con cambios físicos que van de la gordura a la delgadez.
Allison Kimmey, que se presenta en su página web como experta en amor propio e influencer de estilo de vida, decidió hacer algo desde su cuenta de Instagram: “Miré mi propia vida y empecé a darme cuenta de que mi historia se veía bastante diferente”, contó a sus seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
That was my honeymoon. Size 4. The size I always wanted to be. I could see my collar bones, my hip bones…it was addicting. But the emptiness wasn’t just in my stomach, it was in my soul. I had given my entire life to being smaller and covering up my behaviors with more and more roles that proved I was doing just fine to the outside world. I believed I was worth more when I weighed less. And when I left the rigorous routine that got me to this point, when I started living with my husband and not by myself – when I could no longer hide that I was a slave to the scale, the gym, and my portions …I couldn’t keep up with my unhealthy behaviors. And my body couldn’t hang on. It couldn’t stay in that cookie cutter shape I so longed for it to be. And when I couldn’t keep up, and my body got bigger, my worth got smaller. You see, when you place you entire worth in something that fluctuates, then you are on a constant roller coaster – extreme highs and extreme lows all conditional upon the inevitable changes, and there’s no way to hang on to such a fleeting moment bc it would change every time you get on the scale. It’s a trap. If you’re in this trap, I see you. You’re not alone. I hope you know how much more we need of you. It’s okay to change. If you have to work that hard to put your livelihood in jeopardy – maybe you were never supposed to be that small. And anyways, the world needs more of you. Above all else, I hope you can see that when you let go of the limiting beliefs that you are only good if you are thin, you can begin to see that embracing whatever body you currently live in will bring more joy than any number on the scale. My greatest transformation is not in these pictures, but in my presence..and my ability to be present in every moment without fear of my body. It’s written all over my face. I pray you see that this peace is available for anyone willing to challenge themselves to let go of whatever is keeping you in the dark places – you were never meant to carry that burden. Just do you babes! Xoxo Allie
Así es como comenzó a publicar sus fotos de años atrás -cuando se la veía delgada- contrastando con las actuales, en las que aumentó unas tallas.
“Después de pasar 15 años tratando de lograr la foto perfecta del ‘antes y después’, me di cuenta que estoy más viva en este momento, siendo mucho más gorda de lo que era”, explicó Allison.
Con mensajes como “los kilos van y vienen. Los minutos no”, esta madre empezó a dejar en claro que la felicidad no corresponde a cuántos kilos uno tenga, inspirando a sus más de 186 mil seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
My son was looking through my pictures and he stopped on this one: “I just don’t understand how a person changes so much” “We ALL change. Do you think you look the same as you did a few years ago?” “I don’t know” So off I went and made the kids their own transformation photos. Swipe👉🏼 “What do you see?” I asked them. “We’ve changed A LOT” “And you’ll keep on changing. But there’s one thing that never changes: you were a masterpiece then and you’re a masterpiece now.” ————— Repost: I am a masterpiece. I am a masterpiece as a size 4. I am a masterpiece as a size 18. I am a masterpiece because of who I am, not in spite of it. And while it took me 2 decades to make this realization, it wasn’t my body that had to change, it was my mind. The truth is: it never really was about my body…it was my desire to be loved and accepted by everyone. . Our bodies are ever changing, as you can see from my own body changes in the last 10 years. And you know what? My body WILL change again. I’ve learned that fixating my worth on controlling my body to stay constant with society’s expectations when it is meant to fluctuate with every season in MY life is a ridiculous waste of energy. Because at the end of the day: I am still the same person no matter what my pants say on the tag, how many rolls, dimples or wrinkles I have, or even how able my body is. . It’s important to note that I am not happier now BECAUSE I am a bigger size, I am filled with joy because I have made peace with this body no matter what size, shape or condition it is, now or in the future. . And I live my life now with a softness, kindness and light that shows people who I am even before they see me or what I do. I live my life on an assignment to bring this same awakening and newness to others instead of living to please the doubters. . I invite you to see yourself the way I see you: as a masterpiece. If you’ll join in, could you comment “I am a masterpiece” below?! Just do you babes! Xoxo Allie
Un día hasta su hija la trató de gorda. Su respuesta se volvió viral.
Hija: “Dije que estabas gorda, mamá. Lo siento”.
Kimmey: “Hablemos de ello. La verdad es que no soy gorda. Nadie es gordo. No es algo que PUEDES SER. Pero sí TENGO grasa. TODOS tenemos grasa. Protege nuestros músculos y huesos y mantiene nuestro cuerpo proporcionándonos energía”.
View this post on Instagram
Is it hard to look at pictures of yourself when you were thinner? Honest answer? At first, yes. It was difficult to see a thinner version of myself and not automatically equate more worth that person that weighed less. My beliefs about size, health, worthiness and happiness were so ingrained from the diet culture I had subscribed to for so many years, that I could hardly even SEE my fatphobia staring me in the face. I had taken the steps: throw away my scale to stop weighing myself, stopped working out for punishment (stopped working out all together because my mind was not ready to reintroduce yet), stopped counting calories and removing entire food groups, removed myself from diet talk. And yes, I did gain weight, because my body was fighting so hard to be where it was that it was taking up every single bit of my being to sustain it. And when I stopped, my body stopped trying to be that way too. So when I began doing these “reverse transformation” before and after photos over 2 years ago, the first ones were hard, and vulnerable. I was saying ‘yay self love’ but I was feeling ‘omg what have I done, I failed my body, I let myself go.’ Those were the voices of my limiting beliefs, and I knew them all too well. But when you learn to recognize them, it’s only a matter of time until you are able to conquer them. It’s funny how you evolve when your existence becomes about feeling the joy that already lies within instead of the search to find the THINGS to MAKE you happy. When I look at these photos now, I can feel how I felt in that moment. I put myself entirely back in the experience of how it felt to be there. And while sometimes I can find joy in the moment that was captured, I most definitely find the old familiar feeling of self hatred, never feeling enough, constantly trying to please everyone, and putting on a show to be loved by others. And I always feel the void that I never knew how to fill, the void that was carved out for the love for myself. The thing is, when I embraced myself fully, not only was I able to love myself and immediately sacciate the need to have, do and be everything because everything was already within me….Con’t. in comments
“En ese momento, sabía que era importante para mí reasignar un nuevo significado a esta palabra que había ocupado la mayor parte de mi vida. No quería que mi hija creciera pensando que era malo”, explicó Allison.
Hasta su propio esposo cambio de perspectiva. “Nunca te lo dije, pero tú también me has inspirado para sentirme cómodo en mi cuerpo”, le confesó.
View this post on Instagram
I want to talk a little about holistic transformation. I hear from so many women every day that they have lost weight many times and even gotten to their goal size only to be completely lost as to why happiness wasn’t waiting for them when they arrived. It’s a rude awakening to get to that finish line and wonder why we didn’t get the prize society has promised us when we hit that goal. When I was 19 I was away at college, by myself. Finishing a demanding 4 year degree in 3 years and planning my dream wedding. I had hated my body since I knew it was different and I began a “once and for all” crash diet and obsessive workout plan getting me to my smallest at a size 2/4. I was at my worst mentally and couldn’t even look at a picture of myself without zooming into every flaw or being hyper aware of my body. I yo-yo dieted for years and stumbled upon something that “worked” for my post baby body. I was rockin that milf bod and I knew I looked good. But I tied my entire worth to my attractiveness to others. Constantly needing attention and validation that I was in fact hot. I put my worth in how many men found me appealing. So although I did like my body at this point, it was the ONLY part of me I had embraced. When I examined the shallow existence I was living, constantly placing my worth in my body, I chose a different approach that started with my mindset. I had to tear down every single lie I had believed for decades and uncover the real Allie. The Allie that had value in who she was not what she looked like. The Allie that was so focused on her purpose and finding joy that she didn’t have time to wonder who was looking at her. The Allie that needed no validation bc she relied on her intrinsic conviction. The Allie that found mental freedom, soulful peace and body acceptance. The Allie that achieved holistic self love. Transformation photos show a one dimensional process. If you go looking for your joy in only one area of your being, you’ll never find it for long. I’ve found that lasting joy is only present when the mind, body and soul can exist together. Try somewhere you’ve never tried before and you might find something you’ve never found before. Just do you!