La foto de 6 estudiantes de Alabama que genera repudio en redes sociales

***Swipe*** This is from Moody High School in Moody Alabama. Every Friday during football season the students dress up, I guess as a spirit thing to excite the students. This past Friday was "Redneck Day." Why you'd have a redneck day in 2018, is beyond me, but I'll let that go for now. This photo is circulating with the students. One of those students (who shall remain nameless) happens to be a follower of mine and sent this to me. I sent it to the main office at the school, to the PTO and I've tagged several local news stations in Alabama. If you swipe through, you'll see parents defending their kids who are in this photo, which I find disgusting. "This photo will follow them around forever!" "It was the black kid's idea!" "My son is not a racist!" Ummm, I hate to break it to you cupcake, but everything about this photo is racist. And I don't care if "the black kid" suggested it, why would anyone agree to stand with their foot on another human, with that kind of caption?!? Even in Alabama, which has a reputation for such things, as does my home state, this isn't okay. The not racist thing to do is to stop defending your own offspring and concern yourself with what this type of behavior does to the other students of color who see it, or to their younger siblings and parents. I think they certainly deserve better than this.,Any school should drop the hammer on things like this AND redneck day! It's 2018! Your vice principal is a black woman! Do the right thing and let this be a learning experience for these kids AND their parents! This should not be tolerated in and form, in ANY state! I'm in Tennessee and I see many trashy racist things but if this happened at my kids schools, I would be all up in their business until this was handled. Every kid in that photo should, at the very least, be suspended. It's a learning experience @moodyhighschool Don't pass it up. You have a responsibility here. The rest of your students and their parents are waiting…..