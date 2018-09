“Olivia”, la nueva y peligrosa estafa que circula por WhatsApp

I have been made aware of worrying WhatsApp messages being sent from a number registered overseas. The sender pretends to be a friend with a new number but then sends a pornographic picture. If your kids use the App please have a chat with them & check their messages #HereForYou pic.twitter.com/g4uxAqSg8A

