Paty Manterola posó como Jennifer López en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Hoy que estaba por arreglarme vi una foto en el perfil de @jlo que me hizo reflexionar en todas las mujeres que como a ella admiro y me inspiran tanto; mujeres que dan la vida por sus hijos, mujeres que no se rinden, mujeres luchadoras y guerreras, mujeres sensibles y delicadas, mujeres fuertes y trabajadoras, mujeres que están dispuestas a enamorarse una y otra vez aunque les hayan partido el corazón en mil pedazos, mujeres que no se quedan calladas, mujeres que luchan por la igualdad, mujeres que ya solo por serlo son divinas…¡Las quiero y las admiro a todas! ¿Y a ti, cuéntame que mujeres te inspiran? 👇— Today I was about to get ready and I saw a photo in the #jlo profile that made me reflect on all the women that I admire and inspires me so much, women who give their lives for their children, women who do not surrender, fighter women and warriors, Sensitive and delicate women, strong and hard-working women, women who are willing to fall in love again and again even if they have broken their hearts in a thousand pieces, women who do not remain silent, women who fight for equality, women who just for being THEY are divine … I love them and I admire them all! tell me the women who inspires you? 👇