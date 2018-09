VIDEO: Ciclón Zorbas trae monumentales olas e inundaciones a Grecia

00Z ICON model's take on #Medicane #Zorba's lifecycle, from development off Benghazi to its path to southern #Greece, #Crete on Saturday, and even southwestern #Turkey on Sunday. It should be stressed that maximum sustained winds will probably not be to Cat 1. @TropicalTidbits pic.twitter.com/zM1Enu18Pn

— Fergal Tierney (@Fergaltierney) September 27, 2018