Por menos miedo y más Ana Marías….

So much love to all the 1000s of people who are changing the course of history with their protests, stories, & courage. Special ❤️ to the courageous survivors, & esp. Maria Gallagher, who led us to visit Jeff Flake. We need to keep the pressure on. Kavanaugh is unwilling to take responsibility for the hurt he has caused. He doesn’t belong on SCOTUS. Show up to your Senators’ offices. Tell them to look you in the eye while you tell them your story. Ask them to be #BeAHero & vote NO. #StopKavanaugh