El miércoles recibirás la primera alerta de Donald Trump en el teléfono

📳TOMORROW (Wednesday) 10/3: Expect to get a test emergency alert message on your phone at 2:18 PM EDT.

You’ll hear a loud tone & vibration. This is a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

Questions? Check out https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF. pic.twitter.com/RIdPay87eN

— FEMA (@fema) October 2, 2018