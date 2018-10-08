George W. Bush comparte fotos de la boda “secreta” su hija Barbara

La familia celebró la unión en una íntima ceremonia en Maine
Por: Redacción

Barbara Pierce Bush se casó el domingo en una ceremonia privada en la costa de Maine, anunció su familia en un comunicado y el expresidente George W. Bush y su esposa, Laura, compartieron imágenes.

Poco se sabía del encuentro al que acudieron apenas una veintena de invitados cercanos a la familia.

View this post on Instagram

Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family. 📸: @paulmorsephoto

A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on

Barbara se casó con Craig Louis Coyne, guionista y oriundo de Georgia.

En una ceremonia privada oficiada por la tía de la novia, Dorothy Bush Koch, Bush fue acompañado por su padre y su abuelo, el ex presidente George H.W. Bush.

El padre de la novia publicó en Instagram que él y su esposa “están muy orgullosos de nuestra compasiva, atrevida, feroz, amable, inteligente y amorosa hija”.

Aquí las imágenes.

View this post on Instagram

Beauty. 📸 @allisonvsmith

A post shared by Laura Bush (@laurawbush) on

View this post on Instagram

It was a wonderful day in Maine when Barbara married her love and Craig joined our family. 📸 @paulmorsephoto

A post shared by Laura Bush (@laurawbush) on

View this post on Instagram

So honored to photograph the wedding of Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Maine. @barbaritabush @verawanggang . . . #southernbride #southernwedding #southernweddings #southernweddingphotographer #nolaweddingphotographer #weddingphotography #weddingphotojournalist #paulmorsephotography #luxuryweddingplanner⠀#destinationweddings #destinationweddingplanner #destinationweddingphotographers #destinationweddingphotography ⠀#neworleansweddingphotographer #neworleanswedding #neworleansweddings #nolawedding #neworleansbride #southernwedding #funwedding #tietheknot

A post shared by Paul Morse (@paulmorsephoto) on

