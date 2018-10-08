George W. Bush comparte fotos de la boda “secreta” su hija Barbara

Barbara Pierce Bush se casó el domingo en una ceremonia privada en la costa de Maine, anunció su familia en un comunicado y el expresidente George W. Bush y su esposa, Laura, compartieron imágenes.
Poco se sabía del encuentro al que acudieron apenas una veintena de invitados cercanos a la familia.
Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family. 📸: @paulmorsephoto
Barbara se casó con Craig Louis Coyne, guionista y oriundo de Georgia.
En una ceremonia privada oficiada por la tía de la novia, Dorothy Bush Koch, Bush fue acompañado por su padre y su abuelo, el ex presidente George H.W. Bush.
El padre de la novia publicó en Instagram que él y su esposa “están muy orgullosos de nuestra compasiva, atrevida, feroz, amable, inteligente y amorosa hija”.
Aquí las imágenes.
