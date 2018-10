Tepesiana: ‘No somos una carga pública’

The #PublicCharge rule targets legal immigrants — who strengthen our economy, pay taxes and play by the rules. L.A. families may be hit hardest of all by this unfair rule.

Joining with @HildaSolis, standing up to protect our community → https://t.co/0nW58Nslvo #StrongFamiliesLA pic.twitter.com/dykHK5X0ng

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 11, 2018