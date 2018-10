Victoria Beckham no regresa a las Spice Girls por culpa de Elton John

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @VogueAustralia for celebrating #VBSince08 with me. My website now ships to Australia too! Wearing my #VBAW18 pleated circle skirt, available to shop at the link in bio and at #VBDoverSt! Shot by @bibicornejoborthwick Styled by @christinecentenera Hair by @lukehersheson Make up by @lisaeldridgemakeup x Kisses VB