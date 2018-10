La broma de Trump sobre su cabello y el tiroteo en sinagoga

Trump jokes that he considered cancelling speech to FFA not b/c of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, but b/c his hair got wet while talking w/reporters about the shooting.

"At least you know it's mine… I said, 'maybe I should cancel this arrangement b/c I have a bad hair day.'" pic.twitter.com/wLIlqQpENj

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2018