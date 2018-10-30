Francisca Lachapel se une al furor de los leggins como Jennifer López, Aracely Arámbula y Eiza Gónzalez

Las celebridades están fascinadas con esta prenda deportiva que realza la figura de todas...
Por: Redacción

Todas las celebridades latinas y estadounidenses se han dejado conquistar por los leggins, una prenda deportiva entallada al cuerpo que le permite a la mujer no solo realizar actividades deportivas y cotidianas con soltura y facilidad, sino también lucir una figura más provocativa, ya que dicha indumentaria se puede convertir en una segunda piel. Estrellas como Jennifer López y Eiza González convirtieron a los leggins en la sensación del momento. Y ahora celebridades latinas como Francisca Lachapel y Aracely Arámbula se han unido a este fervor.

A continuación les compartimos algunos de los mejores momentos de Francisca Lachapel en leggins. 

A continuación les compartimos algunos de los mejores momentos de Jennifer López en leggins. 

A continuación les compartimos algunos de los mejores momentos de Eiza González en leggins. 

View this post on Instagram

Heaven on earth🌏

A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on

A continuación les compartimos algunos de los mejores momentos de Aracely Arámbula en leggins.

