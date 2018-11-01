Hallan muerta a Mandy Blank, la reina de los glúteos “más grandiosos”

Mandy Blank, una de las mujeres más hermosas del mundo y la reina del bikini fitness más famosa de la historia, fue hallada muerta en la bañera de su mansión en Los Angeles y hasta el momento se desconocen las causas de su deceso.
⚡️THE BLANK BODY FAT BURNER⚡️ “ We have a 15 minute window of opportunity “ and then maybe it’s lost. The AM WORKOUT. It’s a proven fact and something I’ve gone by for 25 years to improve my stamina, endurance and the ability of staying flexible in my body and agile as the years have passed. ⚡️FASTED FAT BURNING CARDIO ⚡️ The 🔑 to success Thee morning workout is a lot like breakfast in that it gets your metabolism going. Simply because you step into your FAT BURNING RELIGION. The fat burning religion is apart of becoming a BLANKSTA, I coach you to understand that there is no easy way out, it takes diligent work and self-discipline to achieve the body that you desire, consistency is the key 🔑to getting there! MORNING CARDIO will set you free from feeling tired, unmotivated and will set you free to (receive) life time goals ahead! ⚡️THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR WOMAN⚡️ Fasted Cardio builds your heart muscles, stamina, endurance, mood setter, more clarity, genius creation occurs and abilities come to the surface. The (15 minute window ) is VITAL! You must get on the machine and start sweating just after you wake up, my advise get to the gym ASAP! Have a morning ritual of egg whites & avocado PROTEIN & FAT if you miss the AM WINDOW. Otherwise go for the fasted cardio BLANK BODY METHOD weight loss inquires. Watch your energy burst and boost like never before. 😉 😉 😉 Giving you sustaining REAL RESULTS! ———————-⚡️—————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
De acuerdo con información del portal TMZ, el pasado lunes la asistente de Mandy ingresó al baño privado de la excampeona mundial, de 42 años de edad, y la encontró sin vida, por lo que decidió llamar de inmediato a una ambulancia, sin embargo, los médicos certificaron su muerte.
But to rock a PACK, always and forever. ⚡️THE BLANK BODY 6 PACK! ⚡️ It’s a permanent situation when you begin into my program. I help you get to that next level with your HEALTH & FITNESS. Through the BLANK BODY Healthy Habits day in and day out. When you begin it’s a life altering experience, because you get to dig into yourself deeply through my expertise of coaching to get to that next level of UNREAL! It takes diligence, focus, courage and stamina though, you have to be up for the challenge and ready to go work on yourself! ✍️ Write to me, tell me your specific goals, tell me your discouragements, pit falls and anything that has kept you from achieving sustaining results. Together we will conquer your body with exceptional BLANK BODY ART! ————————-⚡️—————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
Las primeras investigaciones revelan que no se encontraron indicios de drogas y alcohol en el lugar e incluso, por lo pronto se descarta un posible homicidio. Ahora solo falta esperar los resultados de la autopsia y los estudios toxicológicos.
⚡️THE BLANK BODY REBORN! ⚡️ It’s a great program for your starter, when beginning the journey ahead into transformation. You always want to make sure your palette is clean, as in GUT! I have several different programs available to sign up for! It just depends on what you are thinking to do with your body and aspirations GOALS you have for this coming year! Ask me; Write to me personally with a definite story what you would like to achieve, and I will get you there. We are here to be something original not average, we are here to take our life and treat as a temple, of honor & respect. That starts with structure and self-discipline day in and day out, THE BLANK BODY PROGRAM gives you that reason for getting up in the AM & desiring to look AND feel SickO! As in your VERY BEST EVER, god wants that, he’s asking each one of us to step it up and show him what we got! ⚡️CLICK IN BIO FOR DETAILS! ⚡️ ——————————————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
Mandy Blank se consagró campeona mundial de la Federación Internacional de Fisicoculturismo (IFBB) por primera vez en 1999 y con apenas 23 años se convirtió en la competidora más joven en haber obtenido el primer puesto.
Más tarde fue reconocida por la revista Bodybuilding and Fitness por tener los “glúteos más grandiosos de todos los tiempos”.
⚡️THE BLANK BUTT. ⚡️ Pre-Monday Motivate —— !! You gotta celebrate the body in order to get the results! It’s the only way to the straight victory of the UNREAL JOURNEY Ahead! One must focus on the enjoyment of transformation in order to receive transformation! Let’s finish this year off with some BADASSERY & ELECTRICITY ⚡️ Our bodies and continue to nourish them spirits, day after day, with confidence and with conviction. ————————⚡️—————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
Pero no sólo trascendió en el mundo del fitness, también es recordada por ser la entrenadora personal de celebridades como Mickey Rourke y Matt LeBlanc, la estrella de la inolvidable serie de televisión “Friends”.
⚡️THE BLANK BODY DETOX⚡️ A. L. K. A. L. I. Z. I. N. G. the GUT! Ask me bout it? How you can start to form this in your system before the new year rings in! Because, When you finally get rid of the toxins due to the consistency of your application. Your gut reaps THE BLANK BENEFITS and all the extra weight in your waist line, you become defiant with your results and sustain them through persistence AND focus. I help you reach that level of intensity. Through THE ART OF FITNESS. Together we sculpt you as an art forming beautiful WARRIOR! It’s the most amazing thing to witness a transformation happening when I work on your body and formula! Been in my lab all day sculpting! Who’s ready to become A BLANKSTA BAD ASS! Write to me directly tell me your discouragement, give me your pitfalls tell me your reasoning for not getting the results you want? Reservations are open for this 2019! I want to see HOT HEALTHY BODIESZ! ⚡️THE BLANK BODY OF ARTISTRY ⚡️ ————————-⚡️—————————- #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
“Hay una elección en cada decisión. La elección más sabia es la inspirada en la causa y efecto”, fue su última publicación en la historia del día en su cuenta de Instagram hace una semana y en la que incluyó una foto suya junto con la de su gato.
Here’s to ⚡️GOD & MAGIC⚡️ Here’s to what he provides daily, inspiration to create the all mighty ahead! ⚡️B. L. A. N. K. S. T. A. UNIFORMS 2019⚡️ oh but they’re coming …,, “ LADY killers “ ————————⚡️—————————- #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #fashion #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #ootd #BLANKSTA #BLANK #ootdfashion #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
En Instagram, Blank también publicaba videos con rutinas de ejercicios de flexibilidad combinados con crossfit.
⚡️THE BLANK BODY ULTIMATE! ⚡️ BELIEVE IN THE PRODUCT, IT WORKS! It’s a program that is built and created for all WOMAN who are looking to get their YOUR best shape ever! My program is a genius inspired MANDY BLANK encyclopedia that is shared with you of MANDY MOVES, MANDY MEALS & MANDY MOTIVATION! THE BLANK BODY PROGRAM, is customIzed for you, nobody gets the same program. But you all get the method and THE BLANK BENEFITS to help you and propel you to that next level of ecstasy and fulfillment! All levels and walks of life are welcome! Here’s one of my ACROBATS, demonstrating some of my method & teachings. @nikkidelano Always brings in her flair and UNREAL FIRE! ———————-⚡️——————————- #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #Stinger #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #RaiseTheTemp #acrobats #badass #CleverGirl #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019