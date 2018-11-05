Sufría bullying por su sobrepeso y esto le ayudó a perder 138 libras en un año

View this post on Instagram

Hello, I’m Josephine Desgrand. This is my journey to a healthier & fitter me. I’m 18 years old and currently weigh in at 60kgs with a height of 174cm. 2 years ago I weighed 127kgs and decided to change my life. I stuck to a low carb, no sugar diet for TWO WHOLE years. I began to eat natural sugars about six months into my journey. In the first 12 months I lost 63kgs. I do not see this as a diet to lose weight, I see this as my new lifestyle change. In these two years I have faced some very difficult challenges but I have chosen to pick myself up and keep moving. Everybody has bad days, never let a stumble be the end of your journey. Stay positive💗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weightlossjourney #selflove #positivity