Francisca Lachapel, de Univision, presume su vientre como Jennifer López, en sexy ‘crop top’ verde

Francisca Lachapel ha moldeado una figura de infarto que ahora le permite lucir un vientre tonificado, tanto o más que el de Jennifer López. Y es que las imágenes no mienten ya que con el paso del tiempo la conductora de Despierta América, el matinal de Univision, ha ido convirtiendo su figura en un estilo fitness, con el que ha logrado encantar a su público, y ahora con su sexy ‘crop top’ verde ha incendiado Instagram, con belleza y estilo.
Jennifer López también ha estado presumiendo su cuerpo a más y mejor, ahora que también tiene una vida dedicada al ejercicio. Y ahora no solo presume sus brazos, sino también su musculoso abdomen.
I loved @niyamasol’s post yesterday about judging less and loving more. My life and career are centered around my passions and doing things that make me happy. These are the latest from my Vanguard collection called Love?..if you can see they feature lyrics to On the Floor. We never quit, we never rest on the floor. Gettin it in today and everyday…get yours!!! 💪🏼 #jloxniyamasol – click the link in my story or bio to buy NOW!
Y JLo al igual que Lachapel presume sus logros, no solo con ropa deportiva, sino también con ropa formal e incluso elegante, con este vestido color burgundy, entallado.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas
