Francisca Lachapel, de Univision, presume su vientre como Jennifer López, en sexy ‘crop top’ verde

La conductora de Despierta América ha incendiado Instagram, con belleza y estilo
Por: Redacción

Francisca Lachapel ha moldeado una figura de infarto que ahora le permite lucir un vientre tonificado, tanto o más que el de Jennifer LópezY es que las imágenes no mienten ya que con el paso del tiempo la conductora de Despierta América, el matinal de Univision, ha ido convirtiendo su figura en un estilo fitness, con el que ha logrado encantar a su público, y ahora con su sexy ‘crop top’ verde ha incendiado Instagram, con belleza y estilo.

Jennifer López también ha estado presumiendo su cuerpo a más y mejor, ahora que también tiene una vida dedicada al ejercicio. Y ahora no solo presume sus brazos, sino también su musculoso abdomen.

Y JLo al igual que Lachapel presume sus logros, no solo con ropa deportiva, sino también con ropa formal e incluso elegante, con este vestido color burgundy, entallado.

