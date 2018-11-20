Jennifer López presume su muslo en atrevido vestido verde esmeralda

View this post on Instagram

Prepare yourself that will be a long text: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY @MARIOLAJLOVER 🎂🎉I don't know how old you're now but as we know age is just a number so it's not very important. Thanks for being here in this fandom, thanks for being the nicest person to talk to and being the best jlo-doll creator ever! I always have so much fun talking to you, because I can talk with you about everything, from positive to negative things. And how you accept my or other people's opinions is something not everyone is able to do, so I'm very grateful for that too. I'm sure you had an amazing day and wish you all the best for the new chapter of your live. May things continue as great as they are or even greater. Luv ya 💙