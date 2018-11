Tormenta invernal Bruce congela centro de Estados Unidos

From Lt. Phillips…

“We have 100% snowpacked & iced roads with drifting. Winds are near 45 to 50 at times. There are many slide offs. We have jackknifed semi’s in Gove, Ellis and Russell Counties!”

I-70 is shutdown in certain areas, check https://t.co/vkGGzfyaTk for updates! pic.twitter.com/xB8DgoRiGt

— Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) November 25, 2018