Macron encara al príncipe de Arabia Saudí en la reunión del G20 en Buenos Aires

Macron's chat with Saudi prince overheard at #G20:

MbS: “Don't worry”

Macron: “I do worry. I am worried …”

Macron: “You never listen to me”

MbS: “No, I listen of course”

MbS: “It's ok, I can deal with it”

Macron: “I am a man of my word”pic.twitter.com/SH4dpTvm4H

— Press TV (@PressTV) November 30, 2018