La insólita petición de boda con 6 anillos de compromiso… No creerás el por qué

Un hombre verdaderamente enamorado es capaz de demostrar sus sentimientos hacia su pareja e incluso, se atreve a dar el siguiente paso, el del matrimonio.
Sin duda, uno de los días más esperados por cualquier mujer es que el hombre de su vida le pida que se case con ella y le haga entrega del anillo de compromiso, en un ambiente 100% romántico.
Comprar el anillo de compromiso también puede significar para muchos un verdadero sacrificio, ya que esta joya no resulta nada económica y hay caballeros que están dispuestos a hacer todo con tal de que su prometida luzca un piedra preciosa (y costosa) en su mano.
Pero lo que hizo un hombre llamado Dennis Brown fue más allá, pues este no solo llevaba un anillo para pedirle matrimonio a su novia, sino que adquirió en total 6 anillos de diamantes, pues estaba dudoso de cuál sería el que más le gustaría a Atara, su pareja.
Por si esto fuera poco, Dennis contrató a una empresa que planifica eventos, un fotógrafo profesional, un florista y un estilista para garantizar que dicho momento fuera perfecto.
Al final, la novia dio el sí que tanto se esperaba y eligió el anillo en forma de lágrima.
