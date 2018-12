Por primera vez, un cohete SpaceX Falcon 9 no logra aterrizar en el área asignada

The @SpaceX #Dragon blasted off today at 1:16pm ET on a three-day ride to the space station. The cargo craft will deliver over 5,600 pounds of science, supplies and hardware to the Exp 57 crew when it arrives Saturday at around 6am. https://t.co/LyNXvf1MMq pic.twitter.com/k8XhDxsyvt

— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 5, 2018