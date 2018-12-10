Mujeres semidesnudas le dan otro golpe a la imagen de Victoria’s Secret

View this post on Instagram

So today this happened – Nunude the first UK diverse brand proving skin tone underwear for ALL women collaborated with @love_disfigure campaigners of diversity ❤️ We the #FallenAngels went to @victoriassecret and Oxford Circus – to demand more diversity! It's not just about body Diversity or skin! It's about every single difference! We are all equal ! We are all loved and we are all beautiful ❤️ CAN YOU BELIEVE 1 hour after this the paparazzi uploaded in press 🙏🏽🙏🏽 keep swiping for more 👉🏽👉🏽