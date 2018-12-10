Mujeres semidesnudas le dan otro golpe a la imagen de Victoria’s Secret

El mundo de la moda está cambiando, cada día son más los diseñadores que buscan ser incluyentes con personas de todas las razas y tallas. A Victoria’s Secret le está costando trabajo
El pasado jueves un grupo de manifestantes apoyadas por conglomerados que buscan pugnan por la diversidad se hizo presente en una de las tiendas de la firma de lencería en Londres. Con poca ropa, mujeres de diversas edades protestaron contra los estigmas que fomenta la marcar.
El colectivo Love Disfigure publicó en sus redes sociales las polémicas fotos de la manifestación.
“Queremos diversidad en todas las marcas”, se leía en uno de los carteles que portaban las inconformes.
“Nuestros cuerpos importan también”, decía otro.
“Peleando por la igualdad en Victoria’s Secret”, remarcaba un tercero.
Hay que recordar que la compañía reúne a las modelos más bellas y estilizadas del mundo como Kendall Jenner en una pasarela que representa uno de los grandes momentos del año a nivel mundial. Este año el evento estuvo salpicado por la controversia debido a los comentarios de un ejecutivo de la firma de lencería.
Ed Razek, ejecutivo de marketing, declaró que el desfile no incluiría en el futuro inmediato a personas transexuales, pues se trata de una “fantasía”. Esas palabras le han costado las críticas de gran parte del espectro del mundo de la moda.