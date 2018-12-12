Jailyne Ojeda da probadita de su calendario 2019 mostrando sus impresionantes curvas

La modelo se suma a la lista de famosas que lanzarán su almanaque el próximo año
Jailyne Ojeda da probadita de su calendario 2019 mostrando sus impresionantes curvas
Jailyne Ojeda
Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción

Todo parece indicar que Jailyne Ojeda está decidida a intentar convertirse en la imagen femenina latina de 2019.

La modelo méxico-estadounidense acaba de anunciar a través de su cuenta de Instagram que lanzará su calendario para el próximo año, el cual promete estar lleno de erotismo y sensualidad, según se puede apreciar en un sexy video que compartió para dar una pequeña probadita de lo que les espera a sus millones de seguidores, en donde se le puede observar posando con diminuta lencería blanca.

Cabe señalar que con escasos 21 años, Jailyne ha logrado convertirse en una de las chicas favoritas de las redes sociales gracias a las fotos sensuales que suele publicar, en las cuales explota su anatomía, la cual ha causado revuelo por sus exuberantes dimensiones.

Aquí te dejamos otras de las picantes imágenes que ha compartido esta bella chica.

