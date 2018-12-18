Jennifer López y sus piernas de infarto en un flameante leotardo rojo

La cantante ha llegado a los 49 años de edad con una figura envidiable
Jennifer López impacta con su figura.
Foto: The Grosby Group
Por: Redacción

Tiene 49 años de edad y en este 2018 todo su cuerpo ha sido noticia a nivel mundial. Jennifer López conquistó el ojo de muchos hombres y mujeres por el tamaño de su trasero, pero con el paso del tiempo muchos han desarrollado verdadera adoración por sus piernas. Las cuales en la actualidad gozan de mayor impacto debido a la cantidad de ejercicio que realiza la estrella, para mantenerse siempre en forma.

Hace algunas horas, un grupo de fanáticos compartió una fotografía en la que se puede apreciar de nuevo la belleza de la actriz y cantante en un ardiente leotardo rojo que deja al descubierto la totalidad de sus piernas.

View this post on Instagram

#jenniferlopez @jlo

A post shared by jose joaquin garcia (@malainfluenza) on

La cantante ha lucido un sinfín de atuendos y en todos ha conquistado a muchos hombres y mujeres, sin embargo parece que el rojo es un color que favore su color de piel, y también es un tono que la vuelve más atravida, porque parece que siempre que porta una prenda roja JLo se pone ardiente.

