Jennifer López y sus piernas de infarto en un flameante leotardo rojo

Tiene 49 años de edad y en este 2018 todo su cuerpo ha sido noticia a nivel mundial. Jennifer López conquistó el ojo de muchos hombres y mujeres por el tamaño de su trasero, pero con el paso del tiempo muchos han desarrollado verdadera adoración por sus piernas. Las cuales en la actualidad gozan de mayor impacto debido a la cantidad de ejercicio que realiza la estrella, para mantenerse siempre en forma.
Hace algunas horas, un grupo de fanáticos compartió una fotografía en la que se puede apreciar de nuevo la belleza de la actriz y cantante en un ardiente leotardo rojo que deja al descubierto la totalidad de sus piernas.
La cantante ha lucido un sinfín de atuendos y en todos ha conquistado a muchos hombres y mujeres, sin embargo parece que el rojo es un color que favore su color de piel, y también es un tono que la vuelve más atravida, porque parece que siempre que porta una prenda roja JLo se pone ardiente.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas