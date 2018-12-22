Jennifer López presume su famoso trasero con entallados leggins floreados

La cantante Jennifer López parece no descansar. Lleva varias semanas promocionando su nueva película, Second Act y además ha estado promocionando constantemente la nueva colección de leggins de Niyama Sol. La cuenta de Instagram de dicha marca compartió hoy una fotografía en donde la también actriz posa de perfil presumiendo su famoso y respingón trasero.
La cadena de Niyama Sol es una marca que posee distintos modelos de leggins entre los que se pueden destacar los estampados que parecen ser los predilectos de JLo; floreados o con colores y diseños estrambóticos son parte de la colección de prendas deportivas que más posee la intérprete.
