Jennifer López presume su famoso trasero con entallados leggins floreados

View this post on Instagram

We caught a sneak peek of @jlo new movie Second Act and we LOVED IT! It’s a feel-good movie that makes you laugh and makes you cry (just a little) and reminds you that sometimes, the only thing getting in the way of what you want… is you! In Theatres NOW! #bts of Jennifer wearing our newly restocked limited edition (only 150 made) Fleurs legging in the movie! We also screamed in the movie.. but only when we saw our leggings. 😂 @secondactmovie #jlo #jloxniyamasol #jenniferlopez #secondact #limitless #leggings #bts