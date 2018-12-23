Ariella Nyssa, la modelo que rompe los estereotipos y se enorgullece de su celulitis

View this post on Instagram

Cellulite IS beautiful. It’s one of the many parts of me. I would never change it for the world. So many girls message me asking for advice on how to get rid of it… and do you know what I tell them? TO OWN IT. Why would you want to get rid of something so rare and so uniquely beautiful to your body. These are my marks. And they tell the story of my body. One that is on going and ever changing. One that is ALWAYS beautiful 🌸🌸🌸