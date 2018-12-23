Ariella Nyssa, la modelo que rompe los estereotipos y se enorgullece de su celulitis

Ariella Nyssa rompió los estereotipos de las fotos de Instagram y enseñó todos sus hoyos.
La modelo australiana no teme mostrar sus defectos, por lo que hace unos días colgó una foto en donde aparece de espaldas con un bikini verde mostrando sus estrías y su celulitis, algo que muy pocas jóvenes se atreven a hacer.
“La celulitis es hermosa, es parte de mí cuerpo, no la cambiaría por nada del mundo. Muchas chicas me escriben con consejos para erradicarla y ¿saben qué les digo? ¡Dedícate a lo tuyo!
“¿Por qué querría deshacerme de algo tan único y raro? Estas son mis marcas y cuentan la historia de mi cuerpo. Aquí estarán y siempre serán hermosas“, posteó junto a las imágenes.
Cellulite IS beautiful. It’s one of the many parts of me. I would never change it for the world. So many girls message me asking for advice on how to get rid of it… and do you know what I tell them? TO OWN IT. Why would you want to get rid of something so rare and so uniquely beautiful to your body. These are my marks. And they tell the story of my body. One that is on going and ever changing. One that is ALWAYS beautiful 🌸🌸🌸
Por supuesto que hubo todo tipo de comentarios por parte de sus followers y aunque la mayoría estuvo a favor de que la originaria de Sydney mostrara sus marquitas, otras la acusaron de floja y tragona.
“Por favor chicas, trabajen en ustedes. Coman saludable y hagan ejercicio. La gente que dice que ésta es hermosa con todo y su celulitis sólo es floja. Pueden deshacerse de ella fácilmente con ejercicio y no tragando comida chatarra. Pero bueno, sigan admirando a este tipo de gente floja“, posteó la usuaria @passionmood007.
Ariella se caracteriza por subir muchas fotos en bikini y disfrutando de la playa con su novio, y aunque tiene celulitis, estrías y lonjitas, siempre trata de dar un mensaje de amor propio.
POR: Elizabeth García
If your partner is telling you your not beautiful because of an aspect of your body … 👎🏻 chris has never ever told me I’m not beautiful. In fact he reminds me everyday that I am beautiful. He reminded me when I wasn’t going to the gym. He reminds me now. And he will continue to remind me forever. In the past I would have never posted this photo. Due to the fact I would have thought I looked bigger than chris, that my cellulite was showing WAY too much. But now.. I don’t care! You know why? I love my body. Chris loves my body. And that’s all that matters to me! Find your inner beauty, don’t let ANYONE tell you you are not beautiful. Dont let ANYONE tell you you are not enough. You are so individual and so unique. And your love for yourself is far stronger then ANYONES negative and insecure words 💕💕
For those of you who don’t know what a real, non airbrushed backside looks like ✌🏻 What is a real butt though? Yes it may be one with marks, cellulite, fat. But it may also be someone with no fat, no marks, no cellulite. It might be one that’s wider then it is longer, or longer then it is wider. It may be tanned, it may be pale. ALL of these butts are REAL butts. Every single one of you have REAL bodies. Beautiful bodies. So rare and so crazily unique that NOONE else has a body exactly like yours. Instead of being ashamed of our different butts lets SHOW the world. Lets show the world the different kinds of beauties we have, lets show young girls that they don’t have to aspire to have ONE body type. That they have their very own REAL body. I’ve put up the detail in this picture so you guys can see every mark and bump on my body. How crazy my lumps and bumps literally look different every day! 💕
My little stomach used too annoy the crap out of me. “Why can’t I have a flat stomach”, “if only I could cut off this little pouch”. My love handles were an aspect of myself I HATED. “Why can’t I have no fat on me at all”, “Why can’t my torso look like a Victoria secret angels”. My legs I thought were way too big. “Why can’t I have tiny stick legs, why can’t I have a big butt but still look small and petite”. SO many critiques and so many insults to my own beautiful body. Over the years, you might have said these exact things to yourself. You might hate your body so much that you would give ANYTHING to be someone else. I’m here to tell you to stop. Breathe. Relax. Look in the mirror. And see the BEAUTIFUL body that is yours. No matter what stage of life you are in. You may be going to the gym everyday, you may be doing no exercise. You might be working full time. You might feel too lazy to do anything. Whatever day. Whatever time. CHOOSE YOU. CHOOSE LOVE. CHOOSE ACCEPTANCE. CHOOSE TRUTH. That you are worthy and your body is a MIRACLE. Choose self love now, and choose it forever 🦋🦋🦋