Nieve en las montañas, fuertes vientos y lluvia en esta Navidad

Patchy dense fog will occur across portions of the San Fernando Valley early this morning. Visibility 1/4 mile or less at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank. Motorists should slow down and use low beam headlights if encountering dense fog. #cawx #Socal #LAweather pic.twitter.com/gcqImddShY

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 24, 2018