Jennifer López y los leggins que calentaron Instagram en este 2018

Jennifer López salió a correr y la prensa se enteró. En este 2018 la cantante y actriz convirtió en un fenómeno mediático los leggins, y esta se volvió en la prenda deportiva predilecta de las celebridades.
JLo se entalló un par de ajustados leggins para hacer ejercicio y desde entonces el interés de los medios de comunicación y los fanáticos incrementó e incluso se multiplicó el morbo al rededor de su cuerpo por varias razones, la primera de estas es por su figura, ya que las famosas mallas deportivas se ajustan tanto a su trasero que los ojos de muchos no se despegan de dicha parte de la anatomía de la novia de Alex Rodríguez.
Además de que gracias a la famosa colaboración que ahora prodiga con Niyama Sol -marca deportiva que diseña leggins y más accesorios de ejercicios- la cantante goza de una amplia colección de leggins que brilla por colores y formas. Los estampados incluso hacen que las piernas de la cantante sean más observadas, ya que el ojo viaja de su cuerpo al diseño.
Cabe señalar que la influencia de JLo con esta prenda la colocó como punto de comparación con otras celebridades que aparentemente también quisieron siguir sus pasos, entre ellas se destacan: Francisca Lachapel, Aracely Arámbula, Eiza González, Chiquinquira Delgado, Chiquis Rivera y muchas otras.
A continuación les compartimos algunos de los leggins más candentes de la famosa cantante, ex pareja de Marc Anthony.
I loved @niyamasol’s post yesterday about judging less and loving more. My life and career are centered around my passions and doing things that make me happy. These are the latest from my Vanguard collection called Love?..if you can see they feature lyrics to On the Floor. We never quit, we never rest on the floor. Gettin it in today and everyday…get yours!!! 💪🏼 #jloxniyamasol – click the link in my story or bio to buy NOW!
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
