Estadounidense hace historia al ser el primero en cruzar la Antártida solo y sin ayuda

A sus 33 años, un estadounidense ha logrado algo que parecía imposible: ser la primera persona en cruzar la Antártica solo y sin ningún tipo de apoyo.
Tras una carrera épica a través de la nieve y el hielo que duró 53 días, el explorador Colin O’Brady logró concluir la proeza antes que el capitán del ejército británico Louis Rudd, de 49 años.
Ambos habían iniciado el 3 de noviembre el trayecto que hace dos años le costó la vida a un exoficial británico.
La excursión de 1,482 kilómetros los llevó a través del continente más frío de la Tierra bajo algunas de las condiciones más extremas.
O’Brady, un atleta profesional que comparte sus logros en redes sociales, habló con la BBC en uno de sus días más difíciles.
“Estoy cansado. Estoy agotado. Pero estoy progresando poco a poco cada día”, contó desde su teléfono satelital el 20 de diciembre, día 47 de la travesía, mientras acampaba en medio de una tormenta y entre enormes crestas de hielo y nieve que conforman una superficie conocida como sastrugi.
Después de un día que fue como estar “en el interior de una pelota de ping-pong”, O’Brady dijo que estaba agradecido de haber sorteado las crestas de nieve y hielo duro con poca visibilidad sin haberse roto una pierna.
“He estado arrastrando un trineo de casi 170 kg entre 12 a 13 horas al día a través del lugar más frío y duro del mundo”, explicó, y agregó que perdió tanto peso que su reloj de pulsera casi se le salía y que le daba “miedo” mirar su cuerpo desnudo.
En una de sus publicaciones en Instagram se puede ver su tienda de campaña en medio de la tormenta mientras narra cómo fue su día 47 del trayecto.
View this post on Instagram
Day 47: THIS TOO SHALL PASS. After having my best day of the expedition yesterday, I nearly had my worst day today. I went to battle hard with my personal demons today. My anxiety started building last night after listening to a huge wind storm grow outside. The rattling of my tent kept me up and I began to get more and more nervous knowing I had to go out in it. I did my usual morning routine and then stepped into the madness. As expected, it was brutal. Blowing snow, sub zero temps and zero visibility. I packed off and headed out into the whiteout. I just entered a part of the route known as “Sastrugui National Park” aptly named for having the biggest sastrugui on the route. Pretty much the worse place to find yourself not being able to see where you are going. Due to the massive sastrugi, it’s also the one stretch where no plane can land so you are in dire straights if an emergency occurs. That really started playing on my mind after I fell hard 5 times in the first hour. What if I broke a bone or a ski? Maybe I should stop? I bargained with myself and finally decided I had to set my tent back up, less than two hours into the day. I told myself in my tent if I wanted to keep going that I could put on my long skins for better grip on the uneven surface and then continue. But I knew the effort it would take to put up the tent in a storm, it’s unlikely I was going any further. I fought to get the tent up, got inside with my skis, skins and stove, and put on my long skins. It was now decision time. Go back out? The voice in my head told me to stop, wait out the storm, rest. But the other voice told me I needed to keep moving forward or I’ll run out of food. My mind was ripping me apart. I closed my eyes and decided to meditate for a couple minutes repeating my favorite mantra: “This too shall pass.” One way or another I’d find my way out of this. Calmed and with renewed resolve I got back outside, fought to get my tent down and packed and continued onward. The storm outside never got any better, in fact it got progressively worse. However I managed to calm the storm in my mind and knock out 21.5 miles today. A great day all things considered.
Carrera sobre el hielo
Los dos excursionistas partieron de la barrera de hielo Filchner-Ronne después de un retraso de varios días debido al mal tiempo.
Dos días antes se conocieron en un bar de hotel en Chile y acordaron convertir sus intentos de cruzar solos y sin apoyo la Antártica en una competición formal.
Aunque ambos tienen en común el gusto por los viajes extremos, los dos aventureros tienen historias muy diferentes.
En 2008, O’Brady sufrió quemaduras graves en el 25% de su cuerpo durante unas vacaciones en Tailandia, lo que llevó a los médicos a decirle que nunca volvería a caminar con normalidad.
Sin embargo, se recuperó y se decidió a competir en triatlones antes de escalar cada una de las Siete Cumbres; es decir, las montañas más altas en cada continente. También ha esquiado hasta el Polo Norte y Sur y caminó hasta el punto más alto en cada estado de Estados Unidos.
Durante el trayecto, O’Brady publicó palabras motivadoras en Instagram y usó su teléfono satelital para responder preguntas cada noche de alguno de los miles de estudiantes que siguieron su solitaria expedición.
Por otro lado, Rudd, padre de tres hijos, obtuvo permiso del ejército, donde ha transcurrido su carrera, para entrenar e intentar hacer la travesía. Fue la muerte de su amigo y colega Henry Worsely, quien intentó la misma proeza, lo que le inspiró a hacerlo.
View this post on Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Worsely murió de una enfermedad tras ser rescatado a tan solo 48 km de la meta, en la barrera de hielo Ross.
En su comunicado desde el hielo en la víspera de Navidad, Rudd describió haber llevado la bandera de Worsely a los lugares que su amigo había estado tan cerca de alcanzar.
“Llevo la bandera de Henry… la que llevó en todos sus viajes, y es realmente importante para mí que esta vez la bandera llegue hasta el final y complete el viaje hasta la meta”, dijo, antes de concluir sus mensajes como siempre lo hacía.
“Hacia adelante…”.
Alto, seco y frío
La Antártica es famosa por ser el continente más frío en la Tierra, pero es también el más elevado y el más seco. El frío es tal que congela toda la humedad y técnicamente hace que el paisaje se convierta en un desierto.
Las capas de hielo, que alcanzan más de 1,6 km de grosor, cubren el continente y hacen que sea la tierra más elevada en promedio, con un pico que pueden alcanzar los hombres a 2,930 metros de altura.
View this post on Instagram
Day 41: I’VE GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN MY HANDS!! Man trying to hold up the weight of the entire world from the bottom is quite heavy 😉. Still riding high from my time at the South Pole yesterday. This is the “true geographic pole” whereas the photo from yesterday was taken at the ceremonial pole with all the flags of the signatory Antarctica treaty countries. You see the South Pole station is constantly moving around on the glacial ice here. So every year the location of the Pole has to be remeasured and the sign is moved. It moves about 30 ft per year, but they don’t move the ceremonial pole, just this sign. They are only about a five minute walk from each other, but of course you’ve got to celebrate and take pictures at both places. Another solid day today, adding 18 more miles to the bank and another day closer to reaching the other side of the continent. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
La luz del sol, que brilla las 24 horas del día en el verano, según O’Brady, “es rara y desorientadora, pero en realidad me gusta”, ya que le permite cargar sus paneles solares.
Los hombres deben llevar todas las calorías que consumirán durante el viaje, una tarea casi imposible considerando el nivel de esfuerzo energético, y hervir hielo y nieve para tener agua potable.
Aparte de verse ocasionalmente uno a otro como manchas en el horizonte, se han encontrado con muy pocas formas de vida.
En el Polo Sur, O’Brady dijo que encontró algunas señales de vida de los investigadores polares estacionados allí, pero se prohibió a sí mismo aceptar cualquier ayuda que le hubiera impedido alcanzar su objetivo de lograr la travesía sin ayuda.
Antes de acostarse, cada uno de ellos guardaba toda su ropa mojada en su saco de dormir, para poder usar el calor de su cuerpo para secar el equipo durante la noche.
Pero pronto estarán de vuelta en sus camas, recordando sus logros y soñando con el próximo objetivo previamente imposible.
