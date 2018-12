VIDEO: Indonesia eleva la alerta por erupción del volcán Anak Krakatau

The intense eruption of Anak-#Krakatau in one of the last photos I took of it in the evening of the #Tsunami 22th December. Probably one of the last photo that excist of it as it was, before parts of it collapsed into the ocean, and it changed shape forever. Strange thought.. pic.twitter.com/qbJkc5hksB

