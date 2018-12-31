Jennifer López y Kim Kardashian en 2018, ¿Qué cuerpo sedujo más en Instagram?

Jennifer López fue la celebridad que más impacto generó en el mundo de Instagram, la influencia que generó la celebridad con los leggins la convirtieron en el modelo a seguir de muchas féminas en la industria del entretenimiento. Pero fueron sus resultados en el gimnasio los que dieron más de qué hablar, ya que la estrella presumió su cuerpo en candentes bikinis, o con desnudos de infarto a través de Instagram.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas
Pero Kim Kardashian tampoco se quedó atrás y la estrella de la televisión bombardeó la red con más y más desnudos. La esposa de Kanye West llevó prendas transparentes, diminutas con tal de promocionar así su maquillaje y el relanzamiento de su perfume. Además de buscar así posicionar su imagen en las redes sociales, sin embargo entre hermanas ha sido Kylie Jenner quien como parte del clan ha tenido mayor éxito en esta tarea.
