Jennifer López y Kim Kardashian en 2018, ¿Qué cuerpo sedujo más en Instagram?

Este par de amigas dio mucho de qué hablar en las redes sociales por la cantidad de veces que se quitaron la ropa...
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López fue la celebridad que más impacto generó en el mundo de Instagram, la influencia que generó la celebridad con los leggins la convirtieron en el modelo a seguir de muchas féminas en la industria del entretenimiento. Pero fueron sus resultados en el gimnasio los que dieron más de qué hablar, ya que la estrella presumió su cuerpo en candentes bikinis, o con desnudos de infarto a través de Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

December 2018 @instylemagazine

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Pero Kim Kardashian tampoco se quedó atrás y la estrella de la televisión bombardeó la red con más y más desnudos. La esposa de Kanye West llevó prendas transparentes, diminutas con tal de promocionar así su maquillaje y el relanzamiento de su perfume. Además de buscar así posicionar su imagen en las redes sociales, sin embargo entre hermanas ha sido Kylie Jenner quien como parte del clan ha tenido mayor éxito en esta tarea.

View this post on Instagram

Halloween 2018

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Chanel vintage, lets please be specific

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Summer 3018

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

