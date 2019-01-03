Los candentes desnudos totales de Sarah Kohan, la novia del Chicharito

En el año que terminó, la modelo australiana que le robó el corazón al mexicano se destapó de más y dejó registro en su cuenta de Instagram
Sarah Kohan, la modelo que le robó el corazón al Chicharito.
Foto: Especial / Captura
Por: Redacción

No es extraño ver a la modelo australiana Sarah Kohan en ‘paños menores‘. De hecho es como más se le ve en sus redes sociales, modelando trajes de baño o lencería muy sexy.

Sin embargo el 2018 la famosa novia del ‘Chicharito’ Javier Hernández dejó para sus admiradores el registro de tres desnudos integrales, uno tomado en marzo en la isla de Bali, en el que yace recostada de frente a un elefante y de espaldas a la cámara, placa en la muestra su bien formado derriere.

Otro, en una playa mexicana en donde aparece al lado de ‘Madds‘, la DJ sudafricana avecindada en Estados Unidos que en realidad se llama Madison Louch. Ambas sin una sola prenda en el cuerpo y tiradas de lado sobre la arena.

Y una foto más, montada a caballo en Fiji durante un shooting para una firma de trajes de baño, en la que se ve, toda su bien torneada y bronceada anatomía.

Imagen adicional, como se dice coloquialmente ‘de pilón’, tomada en la isla griega de Mykonos.

