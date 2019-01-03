Los candentes desnudos totales de Sarah Kohan, la novia del Chicharito

No es extraño ver a la modelo australiana Sarah Kohan en ‘paños menores‘. De hecho es como más se le ve en sus redes sociales, modelando trajes de baño o lencería muy sexy.
Sin embargo el 2018 la famosa novia del ‘Chicharito’ Javier Hernández dejó para sus admiradores el registro de tres desnudos integrales, uno tomado en marzo en la isla de Bali, en el que yace recostada de frente a un elefante y de espaldas a la cámara, placa en la muestra su bien formado derriere.
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018… MARCH I celebrated 24 years of being alive in Bali this year and had the most incredible time with one of my best friends from high school … and so many beautiful elephants!!! ❤️ I had been to Bali many times before this but never had I appreciated and seen it’s beauty as much as I did this trip ❤️
Otro, en una playa mexicana en donde aparece al lado de ‘Madds‘, la DJ sudafricana avecindada en Estados Unidos que en realidad se llama Madison Louch. Ambas sin una sola prenda en el cuerpo y tiradas de lado sobre la arena.
Y una foto más, montada a caballo en Fiji durante un shooting para una firma de trajes de baño, en la que se ve, toda su bien torneada y bronceada anatomía.
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018… Fiji!! Shooting the @lulifamaswimwear campaign with @france.and.jesse and the most beautiful girls you could ever ask for!! @breekleintop @natalie_roser @sjanaelise @gabbyepstein Can we all go back pleaseeee and ride horses along the beach naked jajajaja 😂❤️ swipe to see more and more on stories!!!
Imagen adicional, como se dice coloquialmente ‘de pilón’, tomada en la isla griega de Mykonos.
GIVEAWAY!!!! As a thank you for all your continued support and love… I would like to give you the gift of travel with a FREE VIP Club 1 Hotels Membership Package (link in bio to learn more – you don’t want to miss out on this – so many offers and loads of savings for hotel stays during your travels!!!) plus you can enter for your chance to win a $200 egift card towards your next booking. Link in my bio to redeem and learn more💕 @club1hotels 🖤 (photo by @tajnihal)