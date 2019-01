Ivanka y Melania Trump viven la moda bajo el efecto de Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex

View this post on Instagram

Chic -Winter -White 1. Do: Mix shades of white and cream in different textures and weights 2. Do: Go for tailored pieces 3. Do: Keep it simple Winter white, or a bright white, is always a good idea to wear. White is clean, classic, and fresh. Our beautiful First Lady looks so beautiful in Winter ❄️ white. coat @maxmara turtleneck @josephfashion over-knees-boots @stuartweitzman #melaniatrump #ootd #firstlady #stuartweitzman #josephfashion #maxmara #hervepierre #nicolebrylskincare