Conoce a Angélica Larsson, la camionera que enamora Instagram con su belleza

Angélica Larsson sabe manejar como ninguna otra mujer.
Está rubia está rompiendo las redes sociales debido a su belleza y a su peculiar oficio: es trailera.
La originaria de Suecia ha conquistado corazones con sus curvas peligrosas que saltan a la vista.
En su cuenta de Instagram Angélica cuenta con más de 124 mil seguidores y suele subir fotos manejando sus camiones o posando junto con ellos.
View this post on Instagram
Just reached 19k followers on my Facebook page 😄 Thank you all for the love and support 💞 To see more of my adventures and daily stuff check it out 😘 #Scania #v8 #AngelicaLarsson #horsepower #truckergirl #girlsintrucks #instatruck #20 #trucker #Gävle #cummins #diesel #power #lastbilsstation #Unicorn #truckdriver #doityourway
View this post on Instagram
Even tho I only was free Saturday, I had an awesome and relaxing weekend 😋 we did the best of it and took a spa-day with the night on a hotel with great food at #högbobrukshotell 👌🍜🍝😇 Last night was a long night/morning, the truck needed a little repair and I had to wait for Volvo to open the workshop before I could go to bed 😪 Be safe and stay on the roads 💋 #spa #AngelicaLarsson #bikini #fancy #relax #water #bubble #Sandviken #love
“Bubbles” como también se hace llamar la güera, también es modelo de compañías como Pepsi y Cummins y maneja autobuses para turistas.
Ahora también acude como celebridad a distintas exposiciones de autos y trailers, en donde cobra por fotos.
Por supuesto que Larsson es una sensación, ya que junta dos de las cosas que más aman los caballeros: las mujeres hermosas y las máquinas poderosas.
Algunos comentarios que le hacen los hombres en sus fotos son piropos sobre sus hermosos ojos o sobre su auténtica profesión.
“¿cómo haces eso y luces tan hermosa?“, “brutales autos grandes y en una chica muy elegante y bella“, son algunas de las cosas que suelen postearle.
POR: Elizabeth García
View this post on Instagram
Guess what..? It's fridaaaay 😄😄 It will be a short weekend for me tho, my shift starts on Sunday again 🚛💨 Had a few problems with my truck today, the truck didn't want to let go of the wagon 😞 Didn't even work with a hammer, and I had to load everything on the wagon ❄☃ #trucker #womenintrucking #toyota #volvo #Valvoline #truckergirl #bigrig #scania #dieselpower #pepsimax #lastbilsstation #mats2017 #AngelicaLarsson #cumminspower #ciężarówka