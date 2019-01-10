Conoce a Angélica Larsson, la camionera que enamora Instagram con su belleza

La originaria de Suecia ha conquistado corazones con sus curvas peligrosas que saltan a la vista
Angélica Larsson
Foto: instagram, Angélica Larsson
Por: Agencia Reforma

Angélica Larsson sabe manejar como ninguna otra mujer.

Está rubia está rompiendo las redes sociales debido a su belleza y a su peculiar oficio: es trailera.

En su cuenta de Instagram Angélica cuenta con más de 124 mil seguidores y suele subir fotos manejando sus camiones o posando junto con ellos.

Bubblescomo también se hace llamar la güera, también es modelo de compañías como Pepsi y Cummins y maneja autobuses para turistas.

Ahora también acude como celebridad a distintas exposiciones de autos y trailers, en donde cobra por fotos.

Por supuesto que Larsson es una sensación, ya que junta dos de las cosas que más aman los caballeros: las mujeres hermosas y las máquinas poderosas.

Algunos comentarios que le hacen los hombres en sus fotos son piropos sobre sus hermosos ojos o sobre su auténtica profesión.

“¿cómo haces eso y luces tan hermosa?“, “brutales autos grandes y en una chica muy elegante y bella“, son algunas de las cosas que suelen postearle.

POR: Elizabeth García

