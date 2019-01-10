Conoce a Angélica Larsson, la camionera que enamora Instagram con su belleza

View this post on Instagram

Just reached 19k followers on my Facebook page 😄 Thank you all for the love and support 💞 To see more of my adventures and daily stuff check it out 😘 #Scania #v8 #AngelicaLarsson #horsepower #truckergirl #girlsintrucks #instatruck #20 #trucker #Gävle #cummins #diesel #power #lastbilsstation #Unicorn #truckdriver #doityourway