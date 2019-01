James Middleton, el sexy hermano de Kate Middleton, hace pública su cuenta ‘secreta’ de Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday folks. Just a gentle reminder that although we live in a world where everyone compares themselves against others with how they look, what they wear, how many followers they have, how much money they have – take a moment and be grateful for what you do have. The most important things in life are love, family, friends and kindness. This time of year encourages all of these things, so immerse yourself in them, enjoy yourself, keep working hard and have a great week in the build up to Christmas 🙏🏼 📸 @tamsinlouisephotography