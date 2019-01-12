Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, la bella congresista, se luce con entallados leggins al estilo de Jennifer López

La debutante representante demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez es una mujer que está generando mucho interés en el mundo no solo de la política sino de la información en general. Sobre todo porque la legisladora neoyorquina está alzando la voz brindando propuestas progresistas que muchos también podrían tildar de extremas y populistas, sobre todo por su propuesta de crear un impuesto del 70% a los súper ricos para financiar agenda una ecológica con la que pretende cambiar los combustibles fósiles por energías sustentables y renovables.
Lo anterior entre otros factores la ha convertido en el blanco predilecta de la prensa, pero también del mundo del entretenimiento, ya que la congresista recientemente también se vio involucrada en un escándalo que de alguna manera buscó socabar su imagen política, ante el cual reaccionó con prontitud y atacando a los republicanos y a los medios por difundir supuesta foto falsa en la que aparentemente aparece desnuda en una bañera.
Ahora el interés sobre su persona es también por su belleza física. De ahí que ahora muchos indaguen en sus redes sociales para conocer a la mujer en sus gustos y fascetas. De ahí que ahora se sepa que ella también es fan de los famosos leggins que fueron tendencia el año pasado gracias al uso que les dio Jennifer López. Y cabe señalar que al igual que la cantante del Bronx, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez luce una extraordinaria figura con esta entallada prenda, durante su sesión de yoga.
Muchos ya se han visto cautivados por la belleza de la congresista, quien además también posee un gusto por la moda y el estilo, el cual ha permitido que sus seguidores disfruten viendo sus atuendos y admirando de su físico también sus largas piernas.
Own your power. . For so many, it’s radical to feel comfortable in your own skin – and to know that you are more than enough, just as you are. . One of my favorite quotes is from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: “Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” . So take up space. Speak up. Hold the door open and take others with you. Accept that you will be criticized no matter what – that is the price of fighting for change and innovation. I consider constructive criticism a blueprint for improvement and a medicine for ego. . Ultimately, the people who get down, stay focused in adversity, and do the thankless work of change are the ones who transform society. We can all be a part of that, if we so choose. We can all knock a door, register our cousin to vote, or educate ourselves on an issue we’re curious about. . We are all capable of awakening and commitment. And because of that, we can all be great. . 📸: @gigilaub
It’s been a house party kind of weekend! 🐶🎈 . If you’ve been following our IG stories, you’ll see we’ve been at quite a few house parties lately. They start like this: an everyday person invites a few friends and family in the community to meet their Congressional candidate. 🎊 It’s an intimate, fun, and home-grown environment: Old school democracy meets new-school campaign. It’s incredible to have this experience with voters. . Thank you to everyone hosting us, attending, volunteering, and spreading the word to their families and friends! DM if you’re interested in hosting a few neighbors or a block-walk yourself.