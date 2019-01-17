Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, se inspira en la princesa Diana a la hora de vestir

Siempre se ha dicho que una de las razones por las que el príncipe Harry se enamoró de Meghan Markle, su actual duquesa de Sussex, es por el increíble parecido personal que Lady Diana.
En la actualidad existen también varias imágenes en las que se puede ver cómo Meghan ha incorporado en su vestuario diseños que alcanzan una similitud increíble con el gusto que ostentaba la princesa de Gales. Colores, estilos, formas y estampados han estado presentes en el nuevo guardarropa de la duquesa y todos ellos parece que tienen como grata inspiración a la madre del joven príncipe.
A continuación les compartimos algunas imágenes en donde se pueden apreciar las comparaciones.
Как думаете, Меган вдохновляется образами Дианы?✨✨✨ #меганмаркл #кейтмиддлтон #style #streetstyle #meghanmood #meghanmarkle #meghan #royalwedding #royalfamily #harry #love #wedding #actress #mood #inspiration #меганмаркл #принцгарри #любовь #семья #princeharry #royal #britain #family #princess #diana #princessdiana
#Repost @meghanharrymania (@get_repost) ・・・ Princess Diana was such a natural fashion person, perhaps the first ”influencer”, long before the existence of the therm, even internet wasn’t existent. Meghan’s gown tonight had a Diana touch, what I personally love. #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #duchessmeghan #princessdiana #meghanmania #meghanharrymania….!😌👗👑Simplicity Elegance Ladi Day!❤💃
همه پیجای فشن دارن این استایلای #مگان_مارکل #دوشس_ساسکس رو به مادر شوهرش #پرنسس_دایانا شباهت میدن 👈البته که قابل ذکره انقدر اینا لباس مجبورن بپوشن اغلب این شباهتا اتفاقیه مخصوصا که هر لباسیم نمپوشن و اتیکت زیاد دارن ولی بعضیاش واقعا احتمالا عمدی و یادوارهطوره🤨 💖نظر شما چیست؟ کدومو شباهتو بیشتر پسندیدین؟ 👉#meghanMarkle channeling her mother in law #princessDiana #queenelizabeth #katemiddleton #princeharry #princewilliam #catherinemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #britishroyalfamily #duchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge #duchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #katemiddletonstyle #princelouis #خانواده_سلطنتی #مگان #پرنسس_شارلوت #کیت_میدلتون #شاهزاده_هری #کاترین_میدلتون #پرنس_جورج #پرنس_لویی #خانواده_سلطنتی #ملکه_الیزابت
