Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, se inspira en la princesa Diana a la hora de vestir

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @meghanharrymania (@get_repost) ・・・ Princess Diana was such a natural fashion person, perhaps the first ”influencer”, long before the existence of the therm, even internet wasn’t existent. Meghan’s gown tonight had a Diana touch, what I personally love. #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #duchessmeghan #princessdiana #meghanmania #meghanharrymania….!😌👗👑Simplicity Elegance Ladi Day!❤💃