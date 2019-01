Adolescentes ‘MAGA’ se burlan de un veterano nativo americano y piden un muro para él

View this post on Instagram

This is how things began with the boys of Covington Catholic High School (they have since deleted their Instagram) and their MAGA hat wearing goons at the Indigenous Peoples March. Apparently the boys were there originally to support and bolster a pro-life protest. 🤨🙃 However, after their own protest concluded, they surrounded the few of us left lingering from the Indigenous Peoples’ March and rally and pretty immediately began mocking the singing and drumming. As we tried to move through the crowd, they closed in tighter around us, and wouldn’t allow anyone to pass. It was obvious that they wanted any excuse for the day to turn violent. They repeatedly “bumped” into us, trying to agitate people into confrontation. But instead, the very few of us left stood quietly, trying to remain calm. I was seething with anger and rage and disappointment. I was so confused about why these boys would go out of their way to harass such a small, vulnerable group. Parents and chaperones stood on the sidelines, choosing not to intervene or reign back the group. Make no mistake, these boys were not there to experience a cultural exchange or to support the cause for which we gathered. Their mockery was an attempt to distract and demoralize the last remaining members of the rally. They chanted “build the wall,” “Gone in 2020.” The implications of these statements are chilling, to say the least. I ask the school, their parents, and ultimately our society: What actions of discipline are we taking in order to teach these “young men” that this behavior is unacceptable in the world we wish to build? People called the police on your boys because onlookers feared what the boys might do to the 10 of us remaining on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Thanks to @earthchores and @ka_ya11 for also documenting this episode. Feel free to tag your favorite media outlets (especially indigenous owned and operated), repost and share! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #indigenous #indigenouspeople #indigenouspeoplesday #indigenouspeoplesmarch #indigenouspeoplesmarch2019 #cchcolonels #covingtoncatholichighschool #trump #maga #dc #catholic #christian #god