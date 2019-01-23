Jennifer López sacude Instagram con su escotazo

A la cantante le encanta presumir todas las partes de su cuerpo con reveladores vestidos...
Jennifer López.
Foto: Grosby Group
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López sabe cómo calentar la red. Y es que no hay publicación o fotografía con ella como protagonista que no genere sensación entre sus fanáticos. La cantante hace arder las redes sociales con una sonrisa, un beso y el uso de prendas diminutas o entalladas. Pero aunque muchos tengan mayor interés en su trasero, también es verdad que la celebridad ama los escotes pronunciados, y ahora Instagram se calienta con un escote que le llega hasta la cintura.

A continuación les compartiremos los mejores escotes de Jennifer López en las redes sociales.

View this post on Instagram

Her strength is admirable. The world needs more women like you, who grow up in the face of adversity and outweigh the others. You've always been a working woman and a real pride to anyone who knows you. It is always good to see the strength of a warrior woman. . I'm sure you're a great example for all the people who are lucky enough to see your fight closely. His courage to face the world and fight for his rights is inspiring. It's great to see a woman who is not afraid to expose her opinions and run after what she wants! ❤️😍💪 @jlo @arod @tombachik @nappytabs @egt239 @lacarba @robzangardi @chrisappleton1 @iamshawnbarton @steviemackey . . #Jlo #JenniferLopez #EmmeMuniz #SecondAct #ShadesOfBlue #WorldOfDance #Jennefromtheblock #Allihavefinal15 #Elanillo #JloBrasil #Dinero #Jlovers #JennyFromTheBlock #Jrod #Limitless #Jlodancers #Arod #MaxAndEmme #JenniferLopezForever #AlexRodriguez

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez 🇧🇷 (@jlotruelove_) on

View this post on Instagram

The actress and singer Jennifer Lopez said in an interview to Bazaar magazine, where she posed for the cover, which adds to the rise of feminism and applauds the good time that this means for all women in the world. "This moment for women is an emotional and spiritual revolution that is affected by the world. We are creating a storm, raising dust and making it clear to the people that we are here to stay … We do not have to be afraid. Actually we have a lot to contribute and add to this world and this life, this country. We are not going to stand still or be marginalized in any way. I never want to be told that I can not do something I want. I'm going to do it, "said Jennifer Lopez bluntly. @jlo @arod 👏👏❤️ . . #Jlo #JenniferLopez #EmmeMuniz #Jennefromtheblock #JloBrasil #Jlovers #JennyFromTheBlock #Jrod #Jlodancers #MaxAndEmme #JenniferLopezForever #AlexRodriguez #WorldOfDance #Arod #ShadesOfBlue #SecondAct #JloVegas #AlliHave #Jloxlnglot #Elanillo #Dinero #TeGuste #Limitless #JloxNiyamasol #JloxKohls #Instalove #Instagood

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez 🇧🇷 (@jlotruelove_) on

View this post on Instagram

You are my inspiration, the strength I needed in my life to survive, the encouragement I sought so much. Her charisma, strength and determination led me to fight and never give up an obstacle, however difficult it may be. You are very special to me, a person who enlightens my life, someone who contributes a lot to my happiness. I hope someday I'll get to know you. ❤️😘😍 @jlo @arod . . #Jlo #JenniferLopez #EmmeMuniz #Jennefromtheblock #JloBrasil #Jlovers #JennyFromTheBlock #Jrod #Jlodancers #MaxAndEmme #JenniferLopezForever #AlexRodriguez #WorldOfDance #Arod #ShadesOfBlue #SecondAct #JloVegas #AlliHave #Jloxlnglot #Elanillo #Dinero #TeGuste #Limitless #JloxNiyamasol #JloxKohls #Instalove #Instagood

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez 🇧🇷 (@jlotruelove_) on

