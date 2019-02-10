Mira la millonaria flota de Rolls-Royce personalizados que compró Reuben Singh, magnate británico de origen indio, para que combinen con sus turbantes

Reuben Singh es un emprendedor multimillonario británico de origen indio que ha tomado varios cargos públicos en el Reino Unido. En los 90s, el magnate agrandó su fama al lanzar la línea de ropa Miss Attitude. Solo para darte una idea de que tan popular es en el Reino Unido, Singh es conocido como el “Bill Gates británico”.
En su cuenta de Instagram, el CEO de Isher Capital, una firma de capital privado ‘boutique’ lanzada en 2014, y alldayPA, una empresa de contact center, presume su lujoso estilo de vida, elegante ropa y costosos autos, de los cuales tiene toda una flota.
De hecho, recientemente Singh publicó una imagen de él con seis Rolls-Royce de tonos oscuros que combinan con cada uno de sus muchos turbantes. Según explican varios medios de comunicación, el multimillonario agregó estos lujosos autos a su colección de 20 Rolls-Royces.
You don’t take a photo You make it! Every photo has a story to tell, a memory to cherish, or a milestone accomplished. In life so many things we do for ourselves are then irrelevantly questioned by others. People ask why? For what? Because of? What’s the point? So long as no one is hurt, no one is betrayed or no one is cheated; Smile 😁 and do whatever you want. There doesn’t need to be an answer for everyone’s question. We all have aspirations fuelled by inspirations found in our own life’s or seen in others. Surround yourself with people that inspire you to dream, motivate you to achieve, and fuel you to break though your barrier of fear. You either succeed or learn but you only fail if you give up. Believe in God and trust in your own ability & let the ones who want to watch, watch; the ones who want to talk, talk. And the the ones who want to celebrate with you, celebrate (even if you have a few of these your luckier than most 😉). Rise each morning ready to write your history as everyday is a new beginning . . . . . . #brightenyourday #RR #RollsRoyce #RollsRoycePhantom #India #Indian #Desi #Sikh #Singh #Swag #style #OOTD #pictureoftheday #pictureperfect #style #Forbes #Entrepreneur #business #pictureoftheday #supercars #passion #petrolhead #reubensingh #carstagram @rvcjinsta @chaai_garam #london #bling #highsnobiety #punjabi #punjab @urban_melange #hypebeast @rollsroycecars #balleralert
“La colección de joyas. Rubíes, zafiros y esmeraldas. Está bien estar un poco obsesionado con las joyas, ya que las joyas son como el helado ‘siempre hay poco espacio para más…”, escribió Singh en su publicación de Instagram.
The Jewels Collection. Rubies, Sapphires & Emeralds. It’s ok to be a little obsessed with jewellery as jewellery is like ice cream “there is always a little room for more”. . #turban #singh #matchingoutfits #matchingturbans #turbanchallenge #rollsroyce #sikh #sardar #charity #desi #punjabi #india #indian #ootd #religiouslife#hypebeast#picoftheday #photooftheday #christianlouboutin #tomford #gucci #berluti #louisvuitton #billionairecouture #billionaire @rollsroycecars #london #reubensingh #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneur @rollsroyceedinburgh @rollsroycecars #cullinan
Los bellos autos de tono oscuro que aparecen en su cuenta son nada más ni menos que tres modelos Phantom y tres modelos Cullinans, uno por cada color, un gasto que muchas personas no puede realizar pues estos modelos son personalizados por cada comprador.
Tan solo para plantear el monto de dinero que estos autos le costaron al británico, se sabe que el auto más caro del mundo es el Roll-Royce Sweptail que se personalizó por la cantidad de $13 millones y tardó cuatro años en ser fabricado.
Si analizamos su cuenta de Instagram cuidadosamente, podremos encontrar que el emprendedor tiene un Roll-Royce para cada ocasión, o para cada atuendo.
Merry Xmas. Christmas is a time of year where we should spend time celebrating with our loved ones & just remember being a good person does not depend on your race, religion, status or culture. It just depends on how you treat others. Make the best of the last few days of 2018, we are a million feelings, thousands of thoughts & hundreds of memories! Make more memories. Memories are to cherish & remain with us everywhere we go. . . . . #turban #singh #turbanchallenge #rollsroyce #sikh #sardar #desi #punjabi #india #indian #ootd #religiouslife#hypebeast#picoftheday #photooftheday #christianlouboutin #tomford #gucci #louisvuitton #billionairecouture #billionaire @rollsroycecars #london #reubensingh #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneur @rollsroyceedinburgh @rollsroycecars #cullinan #christmas#xmas#christmas2018#xmas2018
Don’t be afraid of being different! Just be afraid to be the same as everyone else. Before you fall in love with anyone or anything you first need to fall in love with yourself. Fall in love with who you are as a person. The reasons that God has made each one of us individual and unique. Why ruin the greatest gift you will ever be given, your Individuality, and that too a blessing from God. Today let’s celebrate who we are with all our individual imperfections & flaws. Be proud that you are the way you are and be happy; remember this is in itself a blessing. And yes the Turban obviously came first and the rest had to match😉. Thanks again to the team @rollsroycecars Gavin & Julian you matched the colour perfectly to the Blue Turban and now we’ve started the contrast colour too to the collection👍 The matching orange looks great. . . #turban #singh #matchingoutfits #matchingturbans #turbanchallenge #rollsroyce #sikh #sardar #charity #desi #punjabi #india #indian #ootd #religiouslife#hypebeast#picoftheday #photooftheday #christianlouboutin #tomford #gucci #berluti #louisvuitton #billionairecouture #billionaire @rollsroycecars #london #reubensingh #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneur @rollsroyceedinburgh
A critic asked me this weekend “why do I post such pics on Instagram?” It’s simple. I just want to inspire even one person to believe in themselves, to live their life, to follow their dreams, and to always remembers these are all blessings from God. The critic was obviously eluding to the various types of pics I post. But I believe, in life just be what you want to be. Do things you want to do, not what you think others want you to do. Just always remember we are all in 2nd place behind God and no one else. Keep God in your heart & humility for all in your mind. 🙏 . . . #turban #singh #matchingoutfits #matchingturbans #turbanchallenge #rollsroyce #sikh #sardar #charity #desi #punjabi #india #indian #ootd #religiouslife#hypebeast#picoftheday #photooftheday #christianlouboutin #tomford #gucci #berluti #louisvuitton #billionairecouture #billionaire @rollsroycecars #london #reubensingh #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneur
Day7 (yellow/yellow) Completed the challenge thrown at me for charity! #rrturbanchallenge (see Day 1 for challenge) As Sikh’s our Turban is our Crown. No one has the right to judge anyone else’s identity! Let’s all love each other as Mankind. Come celebrate life today with me. Go make some one happy & smile today😃. Happiness is not a destination. Happiness is all in the mind. Be humble Be happy Just be You! . . . #turban #singh #matchingoutfits #matchingturbans #turbanchallenge #rollsroyce #sikh #sardar #charity #desi #punjabi #india #indian #ootd #rollsroycephantom #cheshire #cheshirelife #religiouslife#hypebeast#picoftheday #photooftheday #christianlouboutin #tomford #gucci #berluti #louisvuitton #billionairecouture #billionaire @rollsroycecars #london
“No tomas una foto. ¡Lo haces! Cada foto tiene una historia que contar, un recuerdo para apreciar o un hito logrado”, agrega el empresario en su más reciente post.
Según la publicación SBS, el “Bill Gates británico” también cuenta con Bugatti Veyron, un Porche 918 Spyder, un Pagani Huayara y un Lamborghini Huracan, además de el único Ferrari F12 Berlinetta de edición limitada.