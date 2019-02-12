La espectacular transformación de una mujer que perdió 80 kilos luego de que estuvo a punto de ahogarse bebiendo soda

Cuando tenía 21 años, Alisysha McNair pesaba 170 kilos, producto de una terrible adicción a la comida rápida y al refresco, además de llevar una vida completamente sedentaria, lo cual estuvo a punto de cobrarle la vida.
La canadiense narró en entrevista para el Daily Mail que su sobrepeso le llevó a ser víctima de bullying; a pesar de esto, a Alisysha no le interesaba cambiar sus hábitos de alimentación, hasta que un día, su adicción al refresco pudo haberla matado.
View this post on Instagram
Very vulnerable post for me. It’s crazy how when you have been tired of failing and not loving your life, how much you’ll do to change it. I was very depressed in the photo on the left, crying almost every night because of the way I looked I only ever wanted to be accepted. I have to say I’m very much a closed off person now that I may come to shock to a lot of people, especially because look at the posts I make the photos I show as my before’s. I was always told to shut up growing up, that I was weird, and not normal. My friends would call me a lesbian for giving them a hug because they weren’t raised in a loving environment and so they didn’t know what friendship affection was. But it made me close up, they were the “cool” friends and I always just ever wanted to fit in. One thing life taught me is, if you fit in. You’ll disappear, so stand out. Be you, knowing your self worth makes you know you are worthy, that you are loved, you are cared for. But you have to focus on yourself and not pay attention to outside sources. Last year I was so depressed, I had felt like I lost everything. A girl I was best friends with for many years. Stopped being friends and it was for the best I wanted a different lifestyle then she did. It broke my heart, we had done literally everything together since we were kids. Never ever spent time apart and it was hard, it helped me grow. It sucks in life when you realize sometimes the people you love the most are the worst for you, then I also got injured, I couldn’t work out for 8 months. I became so depressed, self conscious again, made me feel unworthy, unwanted, scared. Ugly. Unloved. I had gone completely down hill mentally, I sprained my Si joint in my lower back area, I could barely walk without crying, I couldn’t go to the bathroom without wanting to end my life because the pain was so bad, I remember saying the worst possible things to myself. For that self I apologize, I apologize for not being there for myself when I needed it most. I also forgive myself for doing the things I have done. I forgive my old best friend for the bad days and am grateful for the good memories. Now it’s time to let go, and just grow.
“Estaba desesperada por cambiar. No podía seguir ninguna dieta. Después de ahogarme un día bebiendo un refresco, tuve que esforzarme por recuperar el aliento, me di cuenta que se trataba de morir o cambiar”, indicó la joven.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling really good today my knee is healing so that’s good I’m able to walk on it, it hurts obviously haha but I’m making it through. I had pizza last night and not going to lie I’m so proud of myself. I ate the pizza and for the first time in I don’t know how long I didn’t feel guilty for doing it. My relationship with food has gotten so much better, usually I’m bagging on myself feeling even more guilty and then start eating bad over and over again. But I felt good I was like alright I had some im good now and I just continued my regular diet today, eating egg whites and eggs, avocados and a protein smoothie for breakfast. I’m sharing this because if you ever felt like your relationship with food won’t heal over time it definitely will if you stay dedicated on it and forgiving yourself from past experiences. Move forward and be one with your soul. Don’t keep baggage on yourself. It just feels so amazing to be able to have a cheat meal and just know that it’s okay and it’s not my lifestyle. I would always relate it back to being 373 pounds that how I would just stuff my face full of food. Instead of just being able to eat it and know that it’s not the only thing I’m going to be eating for the rest of my life. I know it may sound weird, but that’s how my eating disorder used to affect my mind and how I felt. It feels so amazing to have over come it. 😌💕 Never give up on your goals you will get there ! Another non scale victory 😌✨ feeling so blessed !
Tras esta mala experiencia, se puso en manos de los expertos; inició un tratamiento médico y también se inscribió en el gimnasio. De a poco comenzó a notar algunos cambios en su físico y conforme pasó el tiempo, su transformación fue radical.
View this post on Instagram
Life changes, but don’t get caught up in what’s around you. If you want something ask yourself how bad do I want it, are you willing to put in that effort, whether it’s weight loss, friends, career, vacation. Ask yourself what your values are, where do you see yourself in 1-5 years. Figure out where you want to be, then find out what you’re going to have to do everyday to get yourself there. It doesn’t happen over night, you aren’t in your current situation from an overnight change, it took years to build those habits it’s going to take months – years to break them. One thing I’ve learned is to stop stressing and over thinking, I still do it all the time. I always remind myself is it worth it to stress over seriously nothing. My favourite line is this, “ Do you have a problem, yes, can you fix it? Yes. Then why worry?” “ do you have a problem, yes, can you fix it? No. Then why worry” something I need to practice more. It helps cool down my brain a lot and helps me refocus. Work on yourself and development if you want to, go do that crazy adventure you have been thinking about. Go out there and just be you, is the first jump off a cliff easy? No it’s, it’s scary. You have all these thoughts in your head telling you no but your soul wants the jump. Take a few breaths, clear your mind. Count to 3 and then jump. Feel free, chase those dreams or goals whatever they may be. I never used to live this life, everyday it feels unreal. I am very grateful for my life and everything and everyone in it. Things get hard you realize sometimes being alone is way better and more beneficial for you in the end instead of surround yourself around people. Think for yourself and try to not let others around you influence your decisions and choices for better your life in the way that you want to. These two photos still blow me away I don’t know when I’ll ever fully accept the accomplishments I’ve made, but I know I’ll get there and I’m going to keep working on myself and focus on what is best for me, because I do want to help people but I can’t if my own head isn’t in the game. From 16/17 on the left 373 pounds, to 208 pounds. 185 pounds weight loss, 30 pound muscle gain.
View this post on Instagram
Photo on the left was me at 3 am climbing my first mountain in lake country, I remember how heavy my legs felt, I remember my mind was so powerful I couldn’t stop going I just wanted it so bad and I knew I had to prove to myself that I could do it, I remember telling everyone that I was going to do it and I never did it until one morning I said enough, is enough I drove myself to the bottom of the mountain and hiked my way through the residential at Spion and climbed into the forest. I was determined to never give up my legs felt so heavy but I remember not stopping, it today on the right is me taking a leap, and jump off a cliff into the next chapter of my life giving 110% and never giving up. I’ve noticed throughout my journey, the more you change and self develop the more you have to focus on yourself and what’s best for you even if it means ending relations. I only want positive energy around me, and I’m happy everyday and I refuse to have anything get in my way of my new goals I will be number 1 in everything I do because it’s what I want for myself and I will do whatever it takes to get myself there. I was sad and depressed a couple of months ago and then I made one change and it was changed my life forever, I also found a way to help people become happier, healthier, wealthier, and live there best lives. I’ve found a way to help people lose weight without going through all the hard times I went through and I did it all completely on my own, I taught myself makeup, I taught myself meal prep, I taught myself happiness. I taught myself to fight and I have found something that helps bring motivation to people, and helps them be happy and dedicated that gives them the will and want to keep going. I’m so grateful for it, and I use it everyday and will never go a day without it now. Was the best investment in myself I’ve ever made and I can’t wait to help show others what it’s like to truly be as happy and motivated as myself and help them with there weight loss. If you ever want to know what it is, message me. Because I promise you, you will never regret it I was so skeptical until I saw it change my moms life. Here’s to be happy for the rest of my life💕
“Me siento y me veo completamente diferente, y he decidido convertirme en una entrenadora para ayudar”, afirmó Alisysha, quien actualmente está en un curso como entrenadora personal para ayudar a quienes están pasando por algo similar a lo que vivió.
