La espectacular transformación de una mujer que perdió 80 kilos luego de que estuvo a punto de ahogarse bebiendo soda

Very vulnerable post for me. It’s crazy how when you have been tired of failing and not loving your life, how much you’ll do to change it. I was very depressed in the photo on the left, crying almost every night because of the way I looked I only ever wanted to be accepted. I have to say I’m very much a closed off person now that I may come to shock to a lot of people, especially because look at the posts I make the photos I show as my before’s. I was always told to shut up growing up, that I was weird, and not normal. My friends would call me a lesbian for giving them a hug because they weren’t raised in a loving environment and so they didn’t know what friendship affection was. But it made me close up, they were the “cool” friends and I always just ever wanted to fit in. One thing life taught me is, if you fit in. You’ll disappear, so stand out. Be you, knowing your self worth makes you know you are worthy, that you are loved, you are cared for. But you have to focus on yourself and not pay attention to outside sources. Last year I was so depressed, I had felt like I lost everything. A girl I was best friends with for many years. Stopped being friends and it was for the best I wanted a different lifestyle then she did. It broke my heart, we had done literally everything together since we were kids. Never ever spent time apart and it was hard, it helped me grow. It sucks in life when you realize sometimes the people you love the most are the worst for you, then I also got injured, I couldn’t work out for 8 months. I became so depressed, self conscious again, made me feel unworthy, unwanted, scared. Ugly. Unloved. I had gone completely down hill mentally, I sprained my Si joint in my lower back area, I could barely walk without crying, I couldn’t go to the bathroom without wanting to end my life because the pain was so bad, I remember saying the worst possible things to myself. For that self I apologize, I apologize for not being there for myself when I needed it most. I also forgive myself for doing the things I have done. I forgive my old best friend for the bad days and am grateful for the good memories. Now it’s time to let go, and just grow.