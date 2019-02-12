La modelo fitness Caitlin Rice acalora Instagram con sus ardientes curvas

Los expertos dicen que ella es de las más ardientes y esculturales maestras de fitness. Se trata de Caitlin Rice, quien cada vez se posiciona mejor como una de las modelos favoritas en su rubro.
La originaria de Canadá tiene 27 años y poco a poco ha ido ganando más contratos millonarios para anunciar vitaminas y toda clase de productos para delinear el cuerpo gracias a sus impresionantes curvas.
Livin that beach life 💁 Okay guys! So some exciting stuff is coming up! I'm going to be at MCAS Miramars 101 days of summer safety stand down on may 24th!! I've also signed on to do the LA fit expo San Jose July 29th-30th as well as the LA fit expo Anaheim end of august!! 💪 who's going?! ❤ And I wanna meet all my fans that live in San Diego. I'll be doing a club appearance soon and also hosting some outdoor workouts!
Esta bella chica también ha ganado popularidad por deleitar la pupila de sus fans con atrevidas publicaciones que comparte en su cuenta de Instagram, en donde suele posar con diminuta ropa, lencería o ajustados atuendos que vuelven locos a sus admiradores.
Aquí te dejamos algunas otras de sus fotos para que las disfrutes.
Sitting here on the couch with my face all swollen from my gum surgery just dreaming about beach days 🥴 happy #humpday I have a few more spots to fill in my full coaching program. This includes completely custom: 🍏 meal plans (based on your specific goals, likes/dislikes, allergies etc) 💪 workout routines 🍑 booty programs 📝 weekly checkins Shoot me an email to inquire about my pricing as this package is not sold on my website! CaitlinR.fit@gmail.com
♥️”Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart”♥️ – So many people never achieve their goals or dreams because they’re too scared to make changes and take risks. But part of life and learning and growing is FAILURE. I’ve learned more from my failures than I have from my successes. Life’s not about how hard you fall it’s about how you pick yourself back up. So get out there and try. The only one stopping you is YOU. – My all time fave mermaid scrunch bum pants are from @cls_sportswear. Use my code Caitlin for a discount – This cut away back hoodie is from @beoutofbounds and it’s @ryderwear. Same with my fave pair of gym kicks.