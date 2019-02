Acusan a Gobierno de AMLO de apoyar a organización contra inmigrantes y a favor de Trump

.@INAMI_mx overtly or covertly allowed a researcher from @CIS_org, a powerful Washington group advocating for reduced migration, in to the Piedras Negras shelter but wouldn’t allow other media, US human rights advocates or even Doctors Without Borders. Quite interesting. https://t.co/DX4mEnaVlK

— lomikriel (@lomikriel) February 16, 2019