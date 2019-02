Febrero ha sido el mes más frío en cerca 60 años en Los Ángeles

You think it's been cold in SW California this month? Check out the link below highlighting Downtown L.A. With just 4 days remaining this month, Feb 2019 ranks as the coldest February at #DTLA since 1962 nearly 60 years ago. #cawx #SoCal #LAweather https://t.co/cuSKwxMm2k

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 25, 2019