Jóvenes que usaron símbolo nazista en fiesta se reunieron con hermanastra de Ana Frank

NOW: Holocaust survivor 89yo Eva Schloss has met with Newport Beach students who created a NAZI swastika out of cups at a party. Schloss says she was shocked this kind of hate can still happen in 2019. Says the kids say they were drunk and thought it was just a joke. @KFIAM640 pic.twitter.com/5Mm3VP2sJG

— Corbin Carson (@CorbinCarson) March 7, 2019